Released by court, Kashmiri journalist again arrested in fake case

INP

SRINAGAR: While a court in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir granted bail to illegally detained journalist Sajad Gul, the occupational regime again arrested the youngster in another fake case.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sajad Gul has been re-arrested by the Indian police days after he was arrested for posting a video of family members and relatives of a slain Kashmiri raising anti-India slogans against the occupational forces after the martyrdom of their kin, during a cordon
and search operation (CASO), in Srinagar.

Gul was detained in an Indian Army raid on January 5 and was later handed over to the police.

A court in Bandipora district yesterday granted him bail and ordered his release. However, instead of releasing him, the authorities said that another FIR has been registered against Sajad Gul for attempted murder and he is now arrested in connection with that case.

An Indian police official told reporters that Sajad Gul was in custody in connection with another case registered against him on January 3, 2022.

Sajad Gul’s lawyer, Umair Ronga, told media that when the release orders reached Hajan police station, the family members were informed. The family members were forced to wait a few hours and were told that the journalist would not be released due to another FIR. He said apparently another case has been registered against Gul for obstructing the execution of court orders.

INP

