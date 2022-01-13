NATIONAL

Four sentenced to death over 2021 Johar Town explosion

By Monitoring Report
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sentenced four men to death for their involvement in a car bombing last year that killed four people near the residence of Jamat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in Johar Town.

The court also served up a five-year jail term for a woman, Ayesha Gul, convicted of facilitating the attack in Lahore, according to a statement released by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police.

All five of the convicted — including the four men convicted of murder — were arrested after the June 23 attack near the residence of Saeed.

The men include Peter Paul, Eid Gul, Zia Ullah and Sajjad Hussain.

In 2020, an anti-terrorism court sentenced Saeed to 15 years in prison in a terror-financing case.

He was serving his term under house arrest under a government order and he escaped the bombing attack unharmed. Four bystanders were killed.

