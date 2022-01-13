NATIONAL

Diplomat lauds Pakistan-US scientist on first pig-to-human heart transplant

By Staff Report

WASHINGTON: Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, congratulated Dr Muhammad Mohiuddin, a professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, on achieving “a path-breaking achievement” in medical history after doctors in the Mid-Atlantic state transplanted a genetically modified pig’s heart into a human patient in a groundbreaking procedure to save his life.

Last week, a 57-year-old man in the Baltimore city with life-threatening heart disease received a heart from a genetically modified pig, a groundbreaking procedure that offers hope to hundreds of thousands of patients with failing organs, The New York Times reported.

It is the first successful transplant of a pig’s heart into a human being. The eight-hour operation took place on Friday, and the patient, David Bennett, 57, was doing well on Monday, according to surgeons at the facility.

Pig hearts have previously been transplanted successfully into baboons by Dr Mohiuddin, who established the cardiac xenotransplantation programme and is its scientific director. But safety concerns and fear of setting off a dangerous immune response that can be life-threatening precluded their use in humans until recently.

The team of doctors also used a new experimental drug developed in part by Dr Mohiuddin to suppress the immune system and prevent rejection.

“In a virtual meeting earlier today, I congratulated Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin on his path-breaking transplant surgery in the field of Xenotransplantation,” said Ambassador Khan in a tweet.

“I told him how proud all Pakistani Americans were on this remarkable achievement by a fellow community member.”

Bennett, a handyman, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had no other option, his son said.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” he said a day before the surgery, according to a statement provided by the School of Medicine.

“If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” said Dr Mohiuddin.

Previous articleIHC summons NDMA staff over Murree tragedy
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC summons NDMA staff over Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) conducted a hearing on a petition filed seeking to fix the responsibility for the two dozen deaths on snow-covered...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder flee court after bail rejection

KARACHI: Five suspects in the murder of a young journalist escaped from a district and sessions court in Malir on Thursday after their request...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan records highest one-day tally in coronavirus cases since September

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day total in the last four months, as the fifth wave...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB closed Malam Jabba Inquiry in violation of court order: PHC

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Wednesday remarked that the bench did not direct National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to close its inquiry into the Malam Jabba...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi recovers from COVID-19 Omicron variant

President Arif Alvi has fully recovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 about six days ago. The president announced he tested negative for the virus...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM to finalise long march plan on January 25: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday said that the opposition alliance would finalise its plan to take out...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Khawaja to open for Australia in fifth Ashes Test as Harris...

HOBART: Double Sydney centurion Usman Khawaja will move up to open the batting for Australia in the final Test beginning in Hobart on Friday,...

Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews confront #MeToo accusations

Australia poised to decide on Djokovic deportation

US imposes new sanctions on North Korea over latest missile tests

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.