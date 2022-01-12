Summary for new chief justice appointment sent to presidency

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice prepared a summary recommending the appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as new chief justice of the Supreme Court as the incumbent top judge Gulzar Ahmed is due to retire on February 1.

The Law and Justice secretary has forwarded it to the office of President Arif Alvi for his approval of the appointment.

After his approval, the ministry will issue a notification confirming Justice Bandial’s appointment.

The change in command takes place on the principle of seniority in which the puisne judge becomes the chief justice. Neither the executive nor any other office has any authority in such appointments in the Supreme Court as well as the high courts.

The president merely okays the requisite notification.

Justice Ahmad will attain superannuation at the age of 65 on February 1 and Justice Bandial will succeed him and take the oath to the office on the next day.