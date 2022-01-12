NATIONAL

Summary for new chief justice appointment sent to presidency

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice prepared a summary recommending the appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as new chief justice of the Supreme Court as the incumbent top judge Gulzar Ahmed is due to retire on February 1.

The Law and Justice secretary has forwarded it to the office of President Arif Alvi for his approval of the appointment.

After his approval, the ministry will issue a notification confirming Justice Bandial’s appointment.

The change in command takes place on the principle of seniority in which the puisne judge becomes the chief justice. Neither the executive nor any other office has any authority in such appointments in the Supreme Court as well as the high courts.

The president merely okays the requisite notification.

Justice Ahmad will attain superannuation at the age of 65 on February 1 and Justice Bandial will succeed him and take the oath to the office on the next day.

Previous articleQuake hits Gwadar, surrounding towns
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Quake hits Gwadar, surrounding towns

QUETTA: Earthquake tremors measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale were felt in Gwadar and adjoining towns, National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said on Wednesday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meeting of education ministers on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood summoned a key meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministers on January 13. Reports citing sources suggest the participants will review...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily new Covid-19 cases cross 2,000 after three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 after a period of over three months, the National Command and Operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tashkent Declaration saved Pakistan, India from further destruction

LAHORE: On the 55th anniversary of the landmark Tashkent Declaration, which formally ended the 1965 war between Pakistan and India, political and security experts...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS for mission-oriented training to ensure combat readiness in face of emerging threats, challenges

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday emphasised continued mission-oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan to unveil country’s first-ever National Security Policy on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is all set to unveil the country's first-ever National Security Policy on Friday with a shift in country's approach...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tashkent Declaration saved Pakistan, India from further destruction

LAHORE: On the 55th anniversary of the landmark Tashkent Declaration, which formally ended the 1965 war between Pakistan and India, political and security experts...

Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard

North Korea tested hypersonic missile: state media

Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.