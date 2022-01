QUETTA: Earthquake tremors measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale were felt in Gwadar and adjoining towns, National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said on Wednesday.

The quake had a depth of 25 kilometres and its epicentre was the ocean near Gwadar shore.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar.

Last, tremors were also felt on December 25 in Quetta and other towns of Balochistan.