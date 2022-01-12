Meeting of education ministers on Thursday

NATIONAL

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood summoned a key meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministers on January 13.

Reports citing sources suggest the participants will review the situation of educational institutions amid increasing cases of coronavirus across the country.

The members are expected to take important decisions during the meeting.

The meeting comes as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

“There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks,” Asad Umar, the minister in charge of supervising anti-Covid-19 operations, wrote on Twitter in December.

About 70 million people in Pakistan, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses.

The government authorised booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.

The government of Sindh is working on a strategy to contain the variant, which has included a partial lockdown of a Karachi neighbourhood after about a dozen Omicron cases were detected in a family.

