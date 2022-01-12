NATIONAL

President Alvi recovers from COVID-19 Omicron variant

By News Desk

President Arif Alvi has fully recovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 about six days ago.

The president announced he tested negative for the virus because of the grace of Allah.

“With the grace of Allah, Al Rahman Al Raheem [and] Al Shafee, and with your prayers, which I believe always have an effect, I have come out of COVID-19 Omicron version, and have tested negative. Alhamdulillah,” Alvi wrote on Twitter.

On January 6, the president tested positive for the virus second time after having a sore throat.

Shedding light on his condition, he had said: “I have tested [positive] for COVID again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days [and] was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.”

The president earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

News Desk

