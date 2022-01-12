NATIONAL

NAB closed Malam Jabba Inquiry in violation of court order: PHC

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Wednesday remarked that the bench did not direct National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to close its inquiry into the Malam Jabba scandal.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Rohul Amin and Justice Ijaz Anwar during the hearing of the cases of Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bank of Khyber was informed by Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani that despite repeated notices, the NAB has not yet submitted its reports.

Deputy Prosecutor NAB Azeem Dad told the court that the Billion Tree Tsunami Report is almost ready and will be submitted soon, while the Bank of Khyber will also submit the report. Justice Rohul Amin remarked that the court had ordered to submit three reports.

He said that the court did not order closure of any inquiry but NAB has closed Malam Jabba inquiry. Justice Rohul Amin said that the court had ordered that this issue was between two departments and they should sit down and resolve it and report may be submitted with the bench. He said rather than following the court order, the NAB closed the Malam Jabba inquiry.

The court directed NAB to submit comprehensive reports of Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bank of Khyber Inquiries and adjourned the hearing till January 26.

 

News Desk

