PM Imran urges opposition parties to submit evidence of their own foreign funding resources

By Staff Report
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan addresses a political campaign rally ahead of the general election in Islamabad on July 21, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday told his party loyalists since the ECP scrutiny committee has cleared the party of all suspicions, its about time that the opposition parties should also provide the receipts of their funding too.

The premier expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the spokespersons of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) here at PM House.

During the meeting, the premier said that the party has presented its funding receipts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the “scrutiny committee has cleared the party of all suspicions.”

“All other political parties should provide the receipts of their funding too,” the premier demanded.

He further said that out of total funding of Rs310 million, an amount of Rs150 was shown twice.

“This [error] will be cleared in the next hearing of the ECP,” PM Khan said.

Talking about the electronic method of transferring funds (TTs) for overseas wire transactions, the prime minister said: “Isn’t Shahbaz Sharif ashamed of himself since he used too many TTs to launder money?”

The premier talked about the foreign funding received by other parties and said that the “PML-N should give an account of the billions of rupees of funding it received from overseas sources.”

The prime minister expressed sorrow over the Murree incident and said that the “government is working tirelessly to make tourism better,” adding that 12 tourist spots have been introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It should be recalled that more than 20 people had died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Murree on Saturday after their vehicles ended up being stranded in heavy snow.

“A committee has been formed to inquire into the Murree tragedy and the administration, police and several institutions helped in evacuating the stuck tourists,” he concluded.

Staff Report

