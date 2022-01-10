Opinion

The Taliban and TTP

Failure of Pakistan’s Afghan policy?

By Editorial
11
0

Those responsible for making Pakistan’s Afghan policy helped the Afghan Taliban in a number of ways. Pakistan played a significant role in arranging the US -Taliban dialogue in Qatar. In the aftermath of the overthrow of the Ashraf Ghani government, Pakistan bent over backwards to persuade the world to provide humanitarian assistance to the country facing acute food shortage. While Pakistan itself suffered from liquidity crunch and wheat shortage forcing it to import the items, it sent several consignments of food aid to the neighbouring country. Pakistan also sought aid for Afghanistan while raising the issue at world forums like Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the OIC foreign ministers summit.

It appears that the establishment’s expectations from the Taliban that they would stop the TTP from launching terrorist attacks inside Pakistan were unrealistic. It was expected that while the Ghani administration allowed the Indian agents to use its territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan, the Taliban would stop hosting anti-Pakistan terrorists, the TTP being the foremost. What one sees   happening is the opposite. Reportedly in 2021, there has been more than 40 per cent increase in terrorist violence in Pakistan compared with 2020. According to an Islamabad based think tank, August saw 45 terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the highest number in a single month since 2017. Any protracted conflict and insecurity in Afghanistan is bound to further endanger Pakistan’s border security particularly   in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

- Advertisement -

The Taliban’s response to Pakistan’s demand for stopping the TTP from attacks has been dismal. This exposes the myth that the Afghan Interior Minister or for that matter the Afghan cabinet is sympathetic to Pakistan. Instead of telling the TTP to stop attacking a friendly country, the Afghan Taliban asked Pakistan to resolve its issues with TTP through talks for which they facilitated a ceasefire which ended without any progress. This would send a highly negative message to China, Russia and the Central Asian countries. Taliban government would be seen to be preserving and using various terrorist groups as levers to pressurise neighbouring countries.

Previous articlePM Imran urges opposition parties to submit evidence of their own foreign funding resources
Next articleBetter security without marring scenic beauty
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Help Afghanistan

Pakistan should lobby the international community in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The best way to do so is to work closely with China,...
Read more
Letters

Be the change

We have abandoned some good traditions and customs of the past. For example, in not-so-old times, whenever there was a long period of drought,...
Read more
Editorials

Better security without marring scenic beauty

There is a need to learn from the tragedy that occurred in Murree. The death of at least 23 helpless tourists has not only...
Read more
Comment

Decolonizing the mind

The process of global conquest and colonization by people of European descent led to European control over about 90% of the globe by the...
Read more
Comment

Chai and mithayi

Everyone among us must be aware of the tragic incident that occurred at Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar few days ago. Yes, you are correct,...
Read more
Comment

Our democracy faces the gravest danger

On January 6, Trump was planning to hold a press conference during which he was expected to repeat lies for the hundredth time that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab govt to distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all by March...

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab government would distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all families of the...

Help Afghanistan

Be the change

Better security without marring scenic beauty

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.