Opinion

Better security without marring scenic beauty

By Editorial

There is a need to learn from the tragedy that occurred in Murree. The death of at least 23 helpless tourists has not only grieved the entire country but has also sent a negative image of the country abroad.  It is all the more necessary as PM Imran Khan is keen to promote tourism in the country which according to him is endowed with   12 seasons while he also wants to project his image as a conservationist.

Murree was once known as the Queen of the Kohsar for its scenic beauty. Not long ago, the bulk of the tourists reached the town on buses that were unloaded a few kilometers below the town. There were few cars which were also parked near the bus stand. The tourists walked all the way to the town center. No car or motorbike   was allowed on Murree’s Mall Road where people either enjoyed the season in restaurants or walked up and down the street from end to end. While there is a dire need to stop the recurrence of the tragic incident, equally important is to preserve Murree’s scenic beauty.

There is a need to construct car parks at locations much below Murree town and start a shuttle service to take the tourists to a point from where they can walk to the Mall. Car parks should be constructed only where enough space is available without cutting the trees. As the arrangement will take time, there is a need meanwhile for public transport scheduling like banning all motorized traffic during the busiest months of winter and summer, with an efficient and comfortable shuttle service taking tourists from down below to Murree.

The roads need regular improvement on account of the wear and tear. Any measure that leads to the cutting of trees and reducing the scenic beauty has to be avoided. It is unwise to give Murree the status of a district as it would involve constructing scores of offices and residential buildings for a whole lot of new officials in an already overcrowded town. Similarly it is unwise to construct alternate roads as this would require cutting thousands of trees.

Previous articleThe Taliban and TTP
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

The Taliban and TTP

Those responsible for making Pakistan’s Afghan policy helped the Afghan Taliban in a number of ways. Pakistan played a significant role in arranging the...
Read more
Comment

Decolonizing the mind

The process of global conquest and colonization by people of European descent led to European control over about 90% of the globe by the...
Read more
Comment

Chai and mithayi

Everyone among us must be aware of the tragic incident that occurred at Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar few days ago. Yes, you are correct,...
Read more
Comment

Our democracy faces the gravest danger

On January 6, Trump was planning to hold a press conference during which he was expected to repeat lies for the hundredth time that...
Read more
Comment

Murree Tragedy: Natural disasters take place when human failures are not checked  

Pakistan is situated in the world’s most beautiful region, having sea, sand dunes desert, mountain, forest five ancient rivers with ancient civilizations, etc, and...
Read more
Comment

Challenges for Pakistan in 2022 and ahead

The year 2021 has been depressing for a great number of people across the globe. From the suffering of the Palestinians despite Israeli PM...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Asad cautions people as virus cases surge

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has urged the people to remain cautious to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Addressing the...

Islamabad LG polls to be held in April through EVMs: Shibli

Decolonizing the mind

Dr Sania Nishtar

Diplomats briefed on ‘Declaration on Establishing a Global Social Protection Knowledge Platform’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.