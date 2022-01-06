NATIONAL

Two soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in KP clash

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers and two terrorists were killed in clashes between security forces and militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an army statement said Wednesday night.

The troops conducted intelligence-based operations in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan districts on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

“During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, three terrorists were apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to security forces,” the statement added.

Two soldiers also lost their lives while fighting the terrorists.

Weapons and a huge cache of ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets were also recovered from the terrorists, said the statement from the military’s media wing.

Staff Report

