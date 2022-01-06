NATIONAL

Three terrorists arrested in Karachi

By Staff Report
Pakistani police commandos stand guard outside a morgue of a hospital in Multan, on May 19, 2016, where eight bodies of suspected Al-Qaeda militants were brought following an operation by security forces. - Pakistani officials on May 19 said they had killed eight Al-Qaeda militants during a raid in the central city of Multan after learning of their plans to attack a local university. The operation, which officials said was carried out on May 18 night after an intelligence tip-off, occurred on the city's outskirts, a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab, told AFP on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Police in Karachi foiled a major terror bid and arrested three terrorists during an operation, officials said on Thursday.

The police conducted an operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the Korangi neighbourhood, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahan Khan said.

The terrorists were planning to target high-profile installations in the city, the official said, adding that the arrested men have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

A search operation has also been launched in the area to look for any accomplices of the arrested terrorists.

A huge cache of explosive material and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.

Previous articleTwo soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in KP clash
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in KP clash

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers and two terrorists were killed in clashes between security forces and militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an army statement said Wednesday night. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mossad bombed European firms helping Pakistan nukes in ’80s: Swiss daily

ISLAMABAD: Israel's intelligence agency, the Mossad, was likely behind bombings and phone threats on German and Swiss companies linked to Pakistan's covert nuclear programme,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Military confirms ending of TTP ceasefire, attacks on militants

ISLAMABAD: The military confirmed that a month-long cease-fire with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group comprised of several militant outfits, has come...
Read more
NATIONAL

First urea consignment from China on February 10: minister

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of 50,000 tonnes of urea will arrive from China through a cargo ship on February 10, Minister for Information Fawad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily new Covid-19 cases cross 1,000-mark after three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours after a period of nearly three months, with about 80...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five killed, 10 injured in Larkana road accident

ISLAMABAD: A tractor-trolley plunged into a canal in Larkana city of Sindh late Wednesday, leaving five people dead and at least 10 others injured,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

SEOUL: North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported Thursday, in the first major weapons test by the nuclear-armed nation this...

Military confirms ending of TTP ceasefire, attacks on militants

First urea consignment from China on February 10: minister

Daily new Covid-19 cases cross 1,000-mark after three months

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.