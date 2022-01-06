Three terrorists arrested in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Police in Karachi foiled a major terror bid and arrested three terrorists during an operation, officials said on Thursday.

The police conducted an operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the Korangi neighbourhood, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahan Khan said.

The terrorists were planning to target high-profile installations in the city, the official said, adding that the arrested men have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

A search operation has also been launched in the area to look for any accomplices of the arrested terrorists.

A huge cache of explosive material and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.