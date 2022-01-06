HEADLINES

Ombudsman orders inquiry against civil servant

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of over Rs8.5 million was provided to plaintiffs from Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, and Multan districts.

While giving details, a spokesman of the agency said the office moderated to refund 10 call deposit receipts of Rs3.4 million to one Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore.

In another development, Multan’s Woman University reimbursed leave encashment amount worth over Rs1.5 million to one Tasneem Javed.

The spokesman delineated that one Bibi Khadija of Bahawalnagar also succeeded in receiving her family pension after a gap of six years, thanks to the mediation of the ombudsman office.

A relief of Rs1.1 million has been provided to Khadija, the spokesman said, noting that another plaintiff Anwar Bibi from Multan was also given financial relief valuing Rs0.9 million along with the start of family pension.

The spokesman mentioned that due to the action initiated on an application of Zohraan Bibi, the five-year service of Munawar Hussain, a Union Council secretary in Nankana Sahib, has been forfeited along with the cancellation of two death certificates.

Meanwhile, the involvement of the ombudsman office resulted in the issuance of show-cause notice to accused Dr Muhammad Anwar of DHQ Hospital, Bahawalnagar for initiation of regular inquiry under the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline Accountability Act (PEEDA), 2006.

This notice has been issued in light of the initial inquiry for showing negligence in a medico-legal case. This has been done on an application of one Sumaira Bibi of Fort Abbas tehsil of Bahawalnagar who approached the ombudsman office for the same.

Alongside, other applicants were given a total relief of Rs1.3 million by the concerned departments in their cases dealt with by the ombudsman office, the spokesman added.

Previous articleThree terrorists arrested in Karachi
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Djokovic in limbo as lawyers battle over Australia entry ban

MELBOURNE: World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday amid a storm of protest about a decision to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Trump cancels January 6 press conference, Biden to address divided nation

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly gave up his plan to steal the limelight on the anniversary of the January 6 assault against Congress,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bautista Agut leads Spain to crushing ATP Cup win over Chile

SYDNEY: Roberto Bautista Agut got Spain's New Year off to a perfect start Saturday with a crushing ATP Cup win over Chilian world number...
Read more
HEADLINES

Karachi to receive fresh spell of winter showers in first week of January: PMD

Karachi is expected to receive a fresh spell of winter rain in the first week of January, the Pakistan Meteorological Department revealed on Thursday. "Drizzling...
Read more
HEADLINES

Djokovic ‘trying’ to get to Australian Open, say teammates

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world number one's last-minute decision to pull...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal cabinet approves bill to grant complete autonomy to SBP

The federal cabinet has approved the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021, granting complete autonomy to SBP, while placing restriction on the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

England peg back Australia with late strikes in soggy Sydney

SYDNEY: England's bowlers struck twice in the final session to reduce Australia to 126 for three at the close of play on a rain-disrupted...

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

Military confirms ending of TTP ceasefire, attacks on militants

First urea consignment from China on February 10: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.