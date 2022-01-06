Ombudsman orders inquiry against civil servant

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of over Rs8.5 million was provided to plaintiffs from Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, and Multan districts.

While giving details, a spokesman of the agency said the office moderated to refund 10 call deposit receipts of Rs3.4 million to one Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore.

In another development, Multan’s Woman University reimbursed leave encashment amount worth over Rs1.5 million to one Tasneem Javed.

The spokesman delineated that one Bibi Khadija of Bahawalnagar also succeeded in receiving her family pension after a gap of six years, thanks to the mediation of the ombudsman office.

A relief of Rs1.1 million has been provided to Khadija, the spokesman said, noting that another plaintiff Anwar Bibi from Multan was also given financial relief valuing Rs0.9 million along with the start of family pension.

The spokesman mentioned that due to the action initiated on an application of Zohraan Bibi, the five-year service of Munawar Hussain, a Union Council secretary in Nankana Sahib, has been forfeited along with the cancellation of two death certificates.

Meanwhile, the involvement of the ombudsman office resulted in the issuance of show-cause notice to accused Dr Muhammad Anwar of DHQ Hospital, Bahawalnagar for initiation of regular inquiry under the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline Accountability Act (PEEDA), 2006.

This notice has been issued in light of the initial inquiry for showing negligence in a medico-legal case. This has been done on an application of one Sumaira Bibi of Fort Abbas tehsil of Bahawalnagar who approached the ombudsman office for the same.

Alongside, other applicants were given a total relief of Rs1.3 million by the concerned departments in their cases dealt with by the ombudsman office, the spokesman added.