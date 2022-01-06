NATIONAL

Nawaz isn’t ready to be part of any deal, movement: Sanaullah

By INP

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not ready to be a part of any deal or movement or to enter into such discussions.

A day earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had categorically rejected the impression that there is “a deal” in the works with PML-N supremo Nawaz.

“I second the DG ISPR’s statement and also believe in it… We are not a part of any dialogue regarding any deal with any institution or the establishment,” Rana Sanaullah said during a press conference in Lahore.

Sanaullah said Nawaz has instructed the party to build a narrative that every institution should operate within the parameters of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Shehbaz Sharif has never been, and neither will he ever be ready to become a part of any deal,” he said.

The veteran politician said once some “obstacles” are removed, Nawaz could become the prime minister for a fourth time. He added that Nawaz has always been the premier for PML-N.

He said Nawaz would return to the country anytime as per his wish, adding that the party has advised him to first undergo complete medical treatment before flying back.

Previous articleMaryam Nawaz affirms veracity of recent leaked tape, seeks apology for ‘phone-taping’
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz affirms veracity of recent leaked tape, seeks apology for ‘phone-taping’

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday admitted the veracity of the recent leaked audio-tape but demanded an apology for her phone being 'tapped'. Responding...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab schools to reopen from tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that all schools across the province will reopen from Friday. In a tweet, the minister said:...
Read more
NATIONAL

CJP recommends appointment of Justice Ayesha as SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday recommended the appointment of Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Ayesha A. Malik as...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi tests positive for Covid-19 again

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 a second time. "I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-Iran-Turkey cargo train reaches Ankara, restarting route after 10 years

ANKARA: A ceremony was held at the Turkish capital on Wednesday to mark the arrival of the first Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train carrying goods from...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA session summoned on Jan 10 to give nod to mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to summon the National Assembly session on January 10 to get the Finance Amendment Bill 2021, also known as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Third gender

Third gender is a concept in which individuals are categorized, either by themselves or by society, as neither man nor woman. It is also...

CJP recommends appointment of Justice Ayesha as SC judge

Third gender

Attestation woes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.