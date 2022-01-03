NATIONAL

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to Jokhio’s wife

By News Desk

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late).

Earlier in November last year, the body of Nazim Jokhio was found inside a Malir farmhouse. The victim had died apparently after being thrashed with sticks and punches in a scuffle.

Jokhio had stopped and filmed some foreigners while hunting rare houbara bustards in his native village in Thatta, according to the first information report (FIR) of the incident.

“MPA Jam Awais alias Gohram, along with Niaz Salar, Ahmed Shoro, Haider Ali and Mehr Ali, killed my brother by kicking and punching, and beating him with batons close to the gate of Jam House,” the report had quoted victim’s brother Afzal Jokhio as telling the police.

On Monday, the Senate committee summoned the Sindh inspector general of police in the next round of its meeting in the case, besides directing that a weekly progress report shall be presented before the committee.

The committee also agreed to constitute a fact-finding committee of senators to probe the matter.

According to a news outlet, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, while addressing the session of the committee, said even if the family of Nazim Jokhio agrees to a “compromise” with the suspects, the state would pursue the case in court.

She gave the example of Qandeel Baloch murder case, in which the state had become a complainant to bar the victim’s family from pardoning her killers.

News Desk

