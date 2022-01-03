NATIONAL

PM directs spokespersons to counter opposition’s ‘fake narrative’ on mini-budget

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government’s spokespersons and ministers to counter the “fake narrative” of opposition parties targeting the recently-tabled finance bill.

The prime minister presided over a meeting of the spokespersons on Monday, which was attended by the PTI leaders and cabinet members.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin briefed the participants on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, which was introduced in the National Assembly last week.

While instructing the government’s spokesperson to remove the public’s confusion over the mini-budget, the premier expressed displeasure that the details of the finance bill could not be communicated to the public effectively.

He said that the opposition is exaggerating figures in the mini-budget, which according to him, will only burden the common man by Rs2 billion. The premier said the confusion surrounding the rebates and refund of taxes must be removed.

The prime minister said the public should be made aware of the documented economy which he said is in the country’s interest. He further directed the spokespersons to highlight other achievements of the government on the economic front such as robust growth in the agriculture sector, growing exports and others.

He also drew a comparison between him and the former rulers and told the spokespersons that it shouldn’t be difficult for them to defend him and the government’s policies against the former “corrupt” rulers.

“On one hand you have internationally-recognised thieves and on the other you have Imran Khan, defending whom is not difficult at all,” he said.

“Your brand is Imran Khan, who is neither corrupt nor a thief.”

Previous articleQureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s willingness to host SAARC summit
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s willingness to host SAARC summit

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness to host the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit and invited...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran inaugurates Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Pak-China Business Investment Forum, which is aimed at promoting communication and enhancing information exchange by opening...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran paid Rs9.8m in taxes while Yousuf Raza Gillani paid none: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) released its 2019 tax directory for parliamentarians on Monday, which revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs9.8...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC gives sisters rightful inheritance in father’s property after 38 years

The Supreme Court (SC) has given sisters their due share in father’s property, after they have been deprived of it for over 38 years. It...
Read more
NATIONAL

PBC announces strike on January 6 for Justice Ayesha’s appointment to SC

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has announced to observe a strike on January 6, which is the day of the Judicial Commission (JCP) meeting,...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Underworld don’ responsible for attack on Bilal Yasin: police

According to sources, the police suspects involvement of an underworld don of Lahore in the armed attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin. According to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC gives sisters rightful inheritance in father’s property after 38 years

The Supreme Court (SC) has given sisters their due share in father’s property, after they have been deprived of it for over 38 years. It...

PBC announces strike on January 6 for Justice Ayesha’s appointment to SC

‘Underworld don’ responsible for attack on Bilal Yasin: police

Senior journalist Fawad Awan dies in Jaranwala road mishap

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.