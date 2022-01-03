Sports

‘Professor’ Hafeez quits international cricket

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez looks on during fielding practice at Lords Cricket Ground in London on June 22, 2019, ahead of Pakistan's next 2019 Cricket World Cup match against South Africa. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has retired from international cricket after representing Pakistan in 392 matches over 18 years.

Hafeez, 41, quit Test cricket in 2018 and played his last ODI in the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s. He was recalled in 2020 for T20 matches and finished the year as the world’s leading run-scorer in the calendar year in the shortest format.

“Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction,” Hafeez said at a media conference in Lahore on Monday wearing the Pakistan team’s green blazer and tie.

“In fact, I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I am thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the Pakistan Cricket Board who helped me out during my career.”

The right-handed batsman scored 12,780 runs in international matches that included 55 Test matches, 218 ODIs and 119 T20s. Hafeez, who was reported for his suspect bowling action several times, also took 253 wickets with his off-spin bowling in all three formats.

During his long career, Hafeez, profoundly known as ‘Professor,’ represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups, six T20 World Cups and three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments.

He was a member of the winning squad which won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 but missed the T20 World Cup in 2009 when Pakistan won the trophy in England.

Hafeez will be remembered more for his exploits in white-ball cricket, especially in T20s, where he was ranked No. 1 all-rounder in the world in 2014.

Hafeez said he was satisfied with his career and was proud to don the national kit with the “Pakistan emblem for 18 years.”

“My country and my team have always been at my forefront and therefore, every time I stepped on to the field, I tried to raise their profile and image by playing hard and tough but within the rich traditions of the spirit of cricket,” he said.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja lauded Hafeez’s strong work ethic and said he’d adjusted well in all three formats of the game.

“His game evolved with time, adjusting to different formats quite intelligently,” Raja said in a statement. “Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with modern demands of this testing format. His batsmanship took a sprightly turn, nailing sixes almost at will.”

Previous articleIsrael’s Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Root to assess future after Ashes as Stokes says no wish to be captain

SYDNEY: Joe Root said Monday that he has "questions to answer" and will assess his future as England captain after the losing Ashes tour,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan urges scholars to help youth deal with corruption, sex crimes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over sharp increase in corruption and sex crimes in societies across the globe and urged scholars...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM mulling proposal to postpone ‘inflation march’

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is mulling a proposal to postpone the 'inflation march' to some later date. It is pertinent to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jehangir Tareen, Farooq Sattar discuss political situation

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader, Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, Dr Farooq Sattar here on Sunday. During the meeting,...
Read more
Sports

SA vs Ind: Virat Kohli eyes historic series victory over Proteas

Indian captain Virat Kohli has every reason to be confident his team can seal an historic Test series win in South Africa when they...
Read more
Sports

Lionel Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. Argentina international...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.