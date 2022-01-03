World

Israel’s Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary

By Reuters
A view of the Jerusalem Post website after it was hacked is shown in this screen grab obtained January 3, 2022. The Jerusalem Post Website/via REUTERS

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it declared was an apparent threat to the country.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.

The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.

The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted it was working to resolve the issue.

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat (to) Israel,” it said.

Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.

Reuters

