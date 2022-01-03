NATIONAL

Pakistan reports highest number of Covid-19 cases since October

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A passenger (R) wearing a facemask as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus sits in a bus in Karachi on March 11, 2020. - The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 118,554, with 4,281 deaths, across 110 countries and territories by 0900 GMT on March 11, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in more than two months on Monday as the number of infections reached levels last seen when quarantine restrictions were still in place in some towns.

It reported 708 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, up from 594 the previous day, marking the first time the daily toll exceeded 700 since October 30 when the nation had recorded 733 infections.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) statistics showed authorities tested 45,643 samples to receive back the positivity ratio of 1.55 percent.

Pakistan’s daily coronavirus infections had been declining since October. The transmission rate remained less than 1 percent since November 8, leading the government to believe it may not be forced by the pandemic to go for restrictions again.

The country reported its first case of Omicron through genome sequencing on December 13. As of Saturday, health authorities have detected over five dozen cases of the variant.

The latest surge in cases apparently driven by the Omicron variant was “clear evidence now of [the] beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks”, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, warned.

“Genome sequencing [is] showing [a] rising proportion of Omicron cases particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection,” he tweeted.

In a rapid first response to Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong, Pakistan banned the entry of foreigners from a dedicated list of countries — C Category — in December and has imposed 14-day quarantine orders for nationals returning from abroad.

First detected in November, the Omicron variant has now been reported in 57 countries and continues to spread rapidly in South Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

LESS SEVERE SYMPTOMS

Data is still too limited to know with certainty whether Omicron changes the severity of the illness. However, a new study out of South Africa found that patients hospitalised with the disease during the Omicron wave suffered fewer severe Covid-19 symptoms and were less likely to die.

A breakdown of the numbers showed 74 percent of hospitalised patients needed oxygen therapy during the Delta variant’s wave. Only 17.6 percent needed it during the Omicron wave.

Before Omicron, the median days for staying at a hospital was eight days. Now, that number is down to three.

The death rate dropped from 29.1 percent with Delta to 2.7 percent with Omicron.

On Friday, South Africa lifted a nighttime curfew on people’s movement with immediate effect, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant.

“While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalisation than in previous waves,” a statement from a special cabinet meeting held on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign remained suspended on Sunday for a second day to facilitate staff as was announced by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

“All vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on Jan 1 and 2, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday) as vaccination staff remained extensively engaged in achieving national targets for the year 2021,” read a statement issued by the body.

“Vaccination campaign will resume from Jan 3-onwards,” it added.

Overall, according to the forum, 70.5 million people have now been fully vaccinated against the disease, while another 96.98 million are partially vaccinated.

