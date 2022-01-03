NATIONAL

Heavy rain expected to lash Lahore

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Cars wait in traffic jam during rainstorms in Pakistani city of Peshawar on September 08, 2021. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rain has been forecast to hit Lahore as a first spell of snowfall resulted in further decreasing of the mercury in northern Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In an update, the Met Office said a strong westerly wave has entered western and upper parts of the country and may persist until January 7.

The weather agency predicted rains in Lahore between January 4 and 7.

Civic authorities have been advised to make adequate arrangements from the post-rain situations including flash flooding.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur until January 7.

On the other hand, a large number of tourists thronged to the AJK region to enjoy the scenic views of snow-capped hills.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the first spell of rain and snowfall in Balochistan and Sindh between January 3-5.

Heavy Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba during the said period.

Under the influence of this weather system rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur until January 6.

Previous articlePakistan reports highest number of Covid-19 cases since October
