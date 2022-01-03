NATIONAL

Sindh educational institutions reopen after winter break

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Schools and colleges across Sindh reopened on Monday following the winter vacation after the provincial education department refused to extend the period despite the dropping of mercury levels.

The government directed the institutions to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The province began the holidays on December 20 amid the confusion of conflicting reports coming from the Centre.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised pushing forward the holidays to January so that students could be vaccinated in schools.

But on December 9, a sub-committee of the steering committee of the Sindh education department had announced the winter vacation schedule from December 20 to January 1.

Staff Report

