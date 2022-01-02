NATIONAL

Social worker’s alleged murderer sent on judicial remand in Karachi

By News Desk

In regards to the murder case of a female social worker in Karachi, the Central Judicial Magistrate on Sunday, sent a suspect on judicial remand. The Magistrate gave directive to the investigation officer to submit the case challan in court.

It is pertinent to note that the murder case of a female social worker, Saba, in Bilal Colony area of New Karachi was heard before the court of Central Judicial Magistrate in the Karachi City Court, earlier today.

Upon completion of remand, the arrested accused Ghazanfar alias Maan was produced in the court.

The court sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand, while adjourning the hearing till January 6, ordering the IO to submit the challan of the case at the next hearing.

As per the police, 25-year-old Saba, a social worker, was stabbed to death on the morning of December 14.

According to the details, the weapon of murder knife has also been recovered from the possession of accused Ghazanfar. The suspect revealed during the interrogation that Saba had set up a welfare organisation in the neighborhood and worked for the people. The accused had stated that he was jealous of Saba’s reputation and therefore planned her murder.

News Desk

World

