World

Hate speech, attacks on Muslims reflect rising Islamophobia in ‘secular India’

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The rising wave of hate crimes against Muslims is being witnessed in Modi’s India as Muslims suffer from hate speeches, physical attacks and Islamophobia in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that recently Hindu leaders called for genocide of Muslims at hate speech conclave in Haridwar, adding attacks by Hindu extremists against Muslims and other minorities have intensified under Modi-led fascist Indian government.

Hate speech, crimes against Muslims and other minorities are motivated by Hindutva ideology. The RSS-BJP leaders are using hate speech to demonize Muslims and other minorities in India, the report deplored.

The report said the discriminatory measures against Muslims are clear manifestations of Islamophobia in India as Hindu religious leaders are asking Hindus to take up arms against Muslims.

It added that seventy-six lawyers of the Indian Supreme Court have written to Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana and sought suo motu cognizance to be taken of the hate speech and calls for ethnic cleansing at two religious events held recently in Delhi and Haridwar.

The report maintained that five former chiefs of staff of the Indian armed forces and over a hundred other people, including bureaucrats, journalists and prominent citizens, had written to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi seeking immediate action against Hindu right-wing members for inciting violence.

The recent calls were made in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar and Delhi, where the group gave open genocide calls against Muslim citizens of India. The letter also mentions targeting other minorities like Christians, Dalits, and Sikhs of the country, it added.

The report said, hate speeches by Hindutva leaders are posing a grave threat to lives of Muslim in India and Modi must be held accountable for his crimes against Muslims and other minorities in the country.

Previous articleSarwar urges UK to play role for peace, eradication of poverty in Afghanistan
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missiles from frigate, submarine

Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing northern...
Read more
World

Nowhere to hide: Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Married off at seven to a man old enough to be her great-grandfather, Fatema endured rapes, beatings and starvation until she could take no...
Read more
World

South Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North

SEOUL: A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea's military said on Sunday. The Joint...
Read more
World

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

BAGHDAD: Thousands of supporters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the second anniversary of the killing of a revered Iranian...
Read more
World

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attacks: army

GAZA: Israel targeted Hamas positions in southern Gaza late Saturday night after rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave, security sources and the army...
Read more
World

China vows never to rest, ready for a long way ahead: Xi

As China strides toward the second centenary goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects, 2022 will be another important year. "To...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Nowhere to hide: Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Married off at seven to a man old enough to be her great-grandfather, Fatema endured rapes, beatings and starvation until she could take no...

SA vs Ind: Virat Kohli eyes historic series victory over Proteas

Lionel Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

Humbert shocks Medvedev at ATP Cup with emphatic win

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.