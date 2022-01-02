NATIONAL

Sarwar urges UK to play role for peace, eradication of poverty in Afghanistan

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday urged the United Kingdom to play role for peace, stability, eradication of poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan.

He stated this while talking to Lord Daniel Hannan, Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party for British Affairs and a member of the British House of Lords who called on him here.

Pak-UK relations, the current situation in the region, Afghan Peace Process, Kashmir dispute and other matters of bilateral interests came under discussion during the meeting.

Lord Daniel Hannan thanked Governor Punjab for inviting him to Pakistan and assured full support of Pakistan’s narrative on the eradication of terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is exemplary. The whole world has to come on one page for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said, adding that
overcoming poverty and unemployment there is mandatory for peace.

“If the world does not stand with Afghanistan then peace will only be a dream. We all have to work together for peace and stability in the world,” he added.

He said that ignoring the current situation in Afghanistan would not be in the interest of the world in any way so without any delay all countries including Britain must play their role in the protection of humanity and peace in Afghanistan.

Instability in Afghanistan will be catastrophic for the whole world and the world cannot afford such a situation, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar also highlighted the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and violence against minorities in India to British House of Lords member Daniel Hannan and said that the world must take notice of Human Rights catastrophe in India.

