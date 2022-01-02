Haleem Adil Sheikh visits slain Jokhio’s family

Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh paid a visit to the family of slain Nazim Jokhio, on Sunday.

Sheikh, along with the former president of PTI Malir Rural Dr Masroor Sial and general secretary Haji Hafeez Jokhio met the bereaved family of Jokhio, including his mother, and widow Shireen Jokhio.

As per the details, Sheikh inquired about the details of the case from the widow of Jokhio, and probed about the progress in this case.

About the meeting, Sheikh stated that”the killers of the father of these innocent children will be brought to justice. We fought the case of Nazim Jokhio in the Sindh Assembly. Shireen Jokhio is our daughter and we will surely bring her justice. The feudal system has destroyed Sindh”

The PTI leader, after meeting the family of the slain Jokhio stated that his widow has once again asked for their help and they have arrived.