Magray’s father moves IIOJK HC, seeks return of his son’s body

SRINAGAR: Father of Muhammad Amir Magray, one of the four persons martyred in a fake encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar on November 15 last year in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has filed a petition in the Srinagar wing of High Court seeking return of the body of his son for burial.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops had martyred four innocent civilians in a fake encounter in Hyderpora, Srinagar, on November 15.

Amir’s father Muhammad Latief Magrey has filed the petition through his lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat

Having filed the petition before the Jammu wing of the High Court a couple of days ago, the petition has been now filed at the Srinagar wing of the Court due to the “jurisdiction”.

“A time bound magisterial probe was ordered and its report was supposed to be submitted within 15 days, but despite passage of more than one month, no such report has been submitted so far,” Magrey pleads.