Guns and butter 

All over the world, countries are spending an exorbitant amount of money on national security, while spending on human welfare is declining. Millions of children are out of school in Pakistan because our government does not spend as many resources on the education sector.

The United States, whose GDP is very high, also ranks low in non-military measures of human security indexes. Military-industrial complexes are lobbying congress to increase defence spending. One case in point is the difficulty that Joe Biden’s government faces in trying to get its “build back better bill” passed. Arms exports to countries with human rights problems e.g Saudi Arabia, UAE is fueling more war and misery in Yemen, Syria, etc.

- Advertisement -

In Afghanistan, many people are facing food insecurity as the world spends hundreds of thousands of dollars per minute on military preparations. The number of people seeking refuge in developed countries has increased. Recently a stand-off between refugees and police at Poland and Belarus border is a testimony to human suffering. In Pakistan, poverty causes many people to join extremist outfits.

Youth bulge in pakistan may cause havoc if unemployment, inflation, poverty, etcetera is not controlled. Every rupee spent on national security is a rupee not available for children education, human welfare, and other development projects. All over the world the frustration is rising. People want basic facilities and a high standard of living.

HALEEMA SADIA

KALLAR SYEDAN