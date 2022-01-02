CITY

Capital set to brace new Omicron wave as 18 fresh cases reported

By Staff Report
FILE PHOTO: Test tubes labelled "COVID-19 Test Positive" are seen in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ISLAMABAD: Federal Capital Sunday registered a new rise in cases of new COVID-19 strain “Omicron” as the authorities reported eighteen fresh cases of the new variant.

It is pertinent to mention that the first case of the new COVID-19 strain Omicron case was reported in Pakistan on December 9, while the first case was detected in the federal capital on December 25.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia told media that after the detection of the new Omicron cases the tally of cases has risen from 66 to 84 in the federal capital.

The DHO said that samples of the affected patients are being sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad to conduct the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), a technique for DNA sequencing of the virus.

Dr Zia warned about the spread of the new COVID-19 strain and said in the wake of the global pandemic, there is a danger of the further spread of Omicron in the federal capital.

“Everyone must get their vaccination done as soon as possible,” Dr Zaeem concluded.

Staff Report

