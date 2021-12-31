Opinion

Surging extremism in Sialkot

By Editor's Mail
19
0

The macabre manifestation of grisly extremism at the Sialkot Lynching incident has appalled and shattered every sane Pakistani. The cold-blooded and brutal killing of Sri-Lankan National, Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage—who was a foreign worker in the garment factory of Sialkot—has experienced humanity hangdog and undoubtedly made a deadly and indelible scar on the gloomy face of Pakistan.

The vicious/roughshod killing of a foreign national on alleged blasphemy is not the first case but horrifying and poignant remembrance of the killing of Mishal Khan and the burning alive of Shama and Shahzad Masih are a case in point. The weaponization of religion and squalid persecution in the name of it is strictly forbidden and against the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Pakistan is distinctly dissimilar in Ethno-socio and religio-political dimensions. There is a strong need to reconstruct the misplaced religious thought by being diffused the narrative countering radical extremist ideologies. This complicated and labyrinthian task can be done by the intellectual and enlightened response to critical ideologies, the revival of moribund cultural and social values. Intolerance and extremist violence — has bred catastrophe and continue to mutilate Pakistan until and unless stringent and pragmatic measures are not undertaken to cripple and uproot the terrorists with all their vitriolic ideologues. Rehabilitation and reintegration of fanatic components/ elements can be done by forging a salubrious environment, enhancing jobs, proffering vocational training, after-care monitoring process, respectful involvement of parents and social reengineering of militants and terrorists. Conclusively, we demand exemplary punishment of those involved in this gruesome act and the speedy justice be dispensed to the aggrieved family and ensure absolute safety to other foreigners working in Pakistan.

USAMA MUGHAL

SINDH

