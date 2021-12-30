NATIONAL

COAS lauds services of medical community during pandemic

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the exemplary role and services of the medical community as front line warriors against the coronavirus pandemic.

The army chief expressed this while addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) as chief guest at Jinnah Convention Centre on Thursday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The COAS emphasised that doctors and healthcare workers are the heroes who despite all challenges worked tirelessly for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan during Covid-19. He reiterated that the nation pays tribute to all those doctors and paramedics who sacrificed their lives as first responders in battling against pandemic while saving many precious lives.

While mentioning the immense contributions of the Army Medical Corps to the national health care system, the army chief said that all available resources will be utilised to ensure safety and security of people of Pakistan.

The COAS also lauded the role of CPSP in enabling Pakistan’s doctors, physicians to achieve specialisation in respective fields at par with contemporary international forums.

The COAS awarded degrees to successful graduates and medals to high achievers.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Vice President CPSP Professor Shoaib Shafi. He was also conferred a honorary fellowship of CPSP.

TLTP

