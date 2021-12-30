HEADLINES

Karachi to receive fresh spell of winter showers in first week of January: PMD

By News Desk
Commuters push their two wheelers through a flooded street after heavy rain shower in Chennai on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Karachi is expected to receive a fresh spell of winter rain in the first week of January, the Pakistan Meteorological Department revealed on Thursday.

“Drizzling and showers are expected in the city from Jan 4 under the system,” Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department stated, adding that the new system — more powerful than the previous — would enter the country via Balochistan on December 31.

He further stated that Karachi was likely to receive rain on Jan 5 and 6. He said moderate to heavy rainfall was expected with thunder and lightning due to a new westerly system.

“The system of wind and rain will more heavily impact the districts of Balochistan. The system can also cause rain in the northern parts of the country,” he stated.

He went on to add that cold winds in Karachi could continue till Jan 3 and that it was likely to remain clear in the day and cold at night during this period. “The temperature is expected to remain at a minimum of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that Sarfaraz had previously mentioned the new westerly system but at that time it was not expected to impact Karachi.

The city experienced its first spell of winter showers on Monday, with various areas receiving light and moderate showers throughout the day. The rain spell brought with it a wave of cold weather to Karachi.

Heavy showers led a 35-year-old man electrocuted in Saddar area after the rain. A rescue official had identified him as Ghulam Hussain who died near Frere Market.

However, K-Electric had challenged the claim and called it a natural death on the basis of its own investigation.

News Desk

