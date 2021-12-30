NATIONAL

At least 4 killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast

By News Desk

At least four persons were killed and 15 others injured in a blast near Science College on Quetta’s Jinnah Road on Thursday.

The death toll has been confirmed by Balochistan Health Department media coordinator Dr Wasim Baig, soon after the incident.

Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device.

Civil Hospital Quetta Medical Superintendent Dr Javed Akhtar also confirmed to that the death toll from the blast had risen to four and the number of injured to 15.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed dissatisfaction over security arrangements in Quetta, and condemned the incident, terming it an “act of terrorism”.

In a statement, Bizenjo said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the “act of terrorism”, and that those targeting innocent citizens deserved strict punishment.

Bizenjo also issued directives for ensuring the provision of proper medical treatment to the injured, further instructing the provincial health minister to oversee the provision of medical treatment to them.

The CM also sought a report on the incident and security arrangements in the city from the Balochistan inspector general of police. He also directed the CM’s adviser on interior to review the security plan for the city and make security arrangements more effective.

“It is the responsibility of police and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of people. Citizens cannot be left at the mercy of terrorists,” he stated.

 

News Desk

