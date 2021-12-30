NATIONAL

SBP bill won’t be a compromise on economic sovereignty: FM

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the proposed amendments to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) laws will not compromise economic sovereignty of the country.

Talking to the media at the Parliament House on Thursday, the foreign minister said that members were briefed in the cabinet meeting regarding the State Bank (Amendment) Bill and Finance (Supplementary) Bill.

He said that the government will protect the country’s economic sovereignty. He added that protecting the country’s economic independence is a prime responsibility of the government.

He said that it is the parliamentarians’ right to be acquainted with the legislation. He said the finance minister also responded to the questions raised by the legislators about the supplementary finance bill as well as amendments to the State Bank laws.

The foreign minister said the parliament is empowered to amend any law with a simple majority if required to remove any lacuna.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the parliamentary party, wherein Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin apprised the participants of the finance bill and also addressed their concerns about the amendments to the SBP laws. The meeting of the parliamentary party was attended by the cabinet members as well as other members of the parliament.

Previous articleAt least 4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Quetta
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

At least 4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Quetta

At least four persons were killed and 15 others injured in a blast near Science College on Quetta's Jinnah Road on Thursday. The death toll...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS lauds services of medical community during pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the exemplary role and services of the medical community as front line...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt, ECP announce to hold 2nd phase of LG polls in March

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government along with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday that they have agreed to hold the second...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vaccination centers to remain closed on January 1, 2: NCOC

Covid-19 vaccination centers will remain closed on January 1 and 2, across the country, the National Command and Operations Centre announced on Thursday. The vaccination...
Read more
NATIONAL

Train en-route to Karachi derails near Mian Channu due to brake failure

A train en-route to Karachi from Lahore derailed near Mian Channu due to a technical fault, on Thursday. As per the statement by Pakistan Railways,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan sends 1,800 MT of wheat to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: First consignment of 1,800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan from Pakistan crossed the Torkham border on Thursday. In a statement,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP govt, ECP announce to hold 2nd phase of LG polls...

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government along with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday that they have agreed to hold the second...

Vaccination centers to remain closed on January 1, 2: NCOC

Train en-route to Karachi derails near Mian Channu due to brake failure

Babar nominated for 2021 ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year award

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.