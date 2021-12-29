Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond to changing trends: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately to the shifting trends in international politics and navigate through the external environment to ensure the security of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, and advancement of development agenda.

The foreign minister, addressing the passing out ceremony of probationary officers from the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) cadre, said that for the first time, Islamabad reoriented the thrust of its diplomatic efforts towards economic benefit and prosperity of the people.

“Economic diplomacy is not just a buzzword, but a blueprint to leverage our diplomatic assets in the service of our development agenda. We have put in place a strategic engagement plan with the European Union and the Strategic Economic Framework with Turkey,” he said.

He said in order to explore untapped markets and opportunities, the government had launched the Engage Africa initiative.

Going forward, our pivot towards economic diplomacy will gather further momentum as new avenues are opened, and existing ones gain greater traction, he added.

Congratulating the probationers passing out of the 41st Specialised Diplomatic Course, the foreign minister observed the officers experienced the diplomatic work during the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Islamabad and “did an admirable job”.

Qureshi advised the probationers to strive to serve Pakistan and its people to the best of their ability as their primary focus throughout their careers.

Qureshi said the consular services being provided by the Foreign Office at home and abroad through its missions were a critical function. The government is committed to giving due esteem to Pakistan nationals living abroad and serving them wholeheartedly, he added.

Qureshi also urged them to work hard and be eager to learn, and not restrict themselves to the files on their desk rather keep themselves updated even if they were assigned a non-political desk.

“Always keep your chin up and do not lose motivation. Be innovative and think outside the box amidst resource constraints. Be mindful of the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital age. Being tech-savvy is no longer optimal,” he said.

The foreign minister asked the participants to be conscious of the importance of their work and responsibilities. “You will be part of the first line of Pakistan’s defence. You will have to match wits with better-resourced adversaries. You must rise to the challenge,” he remarked.

“A new world is upon us, through which we have to navigate with caution and foresight with multiple centres of power and constant realignment, diplomatic work has multiplied and become more difficult. The unipolar world has now become a rear-view vista.

Multilateral mechanisms that were set up for mediation and conflict resolution are losing their efficacy,” he said.

The foreign minister said the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the shortcomings of the public health regimes. It has upended the global economic systems and has also served as a catalyst for long-term geopolitical shifts.

He said the traditional means of conducting international relations and foreign policy had been overtaken by the fast-paced global perception industry and soft power replaced conventional warfare.

“The world has entered into the era of battles of narratives and information/disinformation warfare. We see a huge shift in the role of media, its impact on all spheres of life and modern technology is being used to influence opinions and push agendas,” he told the participants.