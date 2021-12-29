Vaccination, booster dose only weapon to fight Omicron: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged the public to get vaccinated, receive a booster shot and follow health guidelines as cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were observing a rise across the country.

“Vaccination and booster jabs are our only weapons to fight the latest variant,” she stressed while talking to a news programme.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the nationwide tally of the Omicron infections reached 75 as of Wednesday morning, she recalled, adding that Karachi reported 33 cases, 17 were reported in Islamabad, 13 in Lahore and 12 cases were detected in people returning from abroad.

She said health authorities were conducting contact tracing to arrest the further spread of the Omicron variant. In big cities, the test facility of Omicron was available, she said.

Hamid said the variant spread at a faster rate than its predecessors, and may be infectious to unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people who have received a booster shot are less likely to be affected as compared to unvaccinated people.

She said the government had been speeding up its vaccination drive and is expanding the criteria for booster shots.

Booster jabs were currently administered to healthcare workers or people who are over the age of 50, she added.

“We have to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and avoid functions as well as crowded markets. The only way to counter Omicron is to boost your immunity strong and take precautions,” said Hamid.

Awareness, vaccination and precautionary measures have to be the strength of the nation in the fight against the Omicron variant, she added.