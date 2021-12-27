Opinion

Sheikh Rashid’s defence of PTI government

A confession of incompetence

By Editorial
0
0

Many among PTI rank and file still consider Imran Khan a flawless and competent leader who alone can bring the country out of doldrums. When Khan blamed the previous rulers for corruption, he received a full-throated applause from party supporters. When he said that the PML-N and PPP were responsible for inflation and unemployment, Khan’s fans parroted the claims. Some were however unable to understand why the prices of wheat flour and sugar skyrocketed even under the PTI administration and why the government took no action against the mafia which it held responsible for inflation. Murmuring started in the wake of PTI’s big losses in by-elections, Cantt Boards polls and the disastrous LG elections in KP. Questions began now to be asked why the PTI government failed to get any opposition leader convicted on corruption cases despite being in power for the fourth year.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid is the first to concede that people voted for Imran to hold the corrupt accountable, ‘but we failed.’ The excuse Rashid gave is that the roots of the mafia are so deep that the government couldn’t get hold of them. The claim however defies reason. PM Imran Khan continued to claim for full three years that he was on the same page with the army. The government got opposition leaders arrested before caring to collect evidence. The NAB chief went out of the way to please the government. NAB officials conducted media trials of the opposition leaders while accountability court judges were chosen by the Law Ministry which was empowered to transfer a judge seen not to be toeing the line instantly through Whatsapp. The accused got justice only from higher judiciary after undergoing prolonged suffering and that too because the government failed to prepare open and shut cases.

- Advertisement -

Sheikh Rashid claims that people had no reason to blame the PTI government for inflation as it had that disbursed health and ration cards which according to him were major remedial measures but “we just could not make people realize the importance of such facilities”.

Previous articleTaliban unwilling to help themselves
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Taliban unwilling to help themselves

Countries across the world are pleading Afghanistan’s case, that the country must not be abandoned at this critical stage in its transition from being...
Read more
Letters

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

The recent 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Dushanbe marked a watershed event for pro-active collaboration to cope with the evolving situation in...
Read more
Letters

Why study history?

What is history? History is the story of men and women on the face of the earth at a particular period of time who...
Read more
Comment

Theory vs application

There has been this old debate about film songs: Is music (tune and orchestration) of a song more important than its lyrics or vice...
Read more
Comment

Enforcing Federalism

Pakistan’s post-colonial experience is one of sycophantic acceptance of the western culture, language as superior to the Eastern culture. The British power that once...
Read more
Comment

Since 2014, Ukraine stands between promises and realities

Tug of war between NATO and Russia over Ukraine is again attracting world attention. Virtual meeting of President Putin and President Biden summed up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.