NATIONAL

Fawad blames Bilawal, Zardari for destroying Bhutto’s PPP

By Web Desk
APP44-08 ISLAMABAD: February 08 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain addressing the book launching ceremony of " Imran Khan Aur Naya Pakistan" . APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ISLMABAD: Minutes after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to launch a movement to topple the PTI-led government at Centre, ministers belonging to PTI hit back at Sindh’s ruling party accusing it of corruption and plundering national wealth.

Bilawal, while addressing a public gathering to mark the 14th death anniversary of slain former premier Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, had announced that his party will launch a decisive movement against PTI-led government on January 5, 2022 with a rally in Lahore – the former bastion of PPP.

Reacting to Bilawal’s tirade, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lamented that “small politicians made petty statements” on the occasion of Benazir’s death anniversary.

In a tweet from his official handle, Fawad said a major political party like PPP had been destroyed by former president Ali Zardari and his son, Bilawal.

“Politics of high stature politician like Bhutto has been taken over by political dwarfs. This happens when political parties do not have any structure,” he added.

 

Similarly, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said the PPP-led Sindh government has ruined the province during its 13 years in power.

“Corruption, plunder, fake bank accounts have become their [PPP leaders] identity.”

“Unfortunately, Bilawal has become the protector of Zardari’s corruption instead of carrying forward the mission of Bibi Shaheed [Benazir Bhutto],” he added.

 

Farrukh said Bilawal should stop worrying about Punjab and added that PPP under Zardari’s leadership will not be able to form government in Sindh after the 2023 general elections.

Previous articleSheikh Rashid’s defence of PTI government
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Suparco develops portal for monitoring real-time progress on development projects

ISLAMABAD: As the delay in progress on projects’ execution resulting in cost escalation, has been a major issue regarding development projects, Pakistan Space &...
Read more
NATIONAL

5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Gilgit-Baltistan

Earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). PMD said that the frequency of the quake was 5.3...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC rules to handover Askari Park to KMC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered relevant authorities to hand over charge of the Askari Amusement Park to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Buzdar hopes Lahore Technopolis will attract international universities

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while speaking to a delegation led by Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, stated that international universities...
Read more
NATIONAL

Corruption cases would be reopened on Nawaz’s return: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday said that there are no restrictions on return of Nawaz Sharif and investigations will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan deplores Hindutva leaders’ calls for Muslim genocide in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday deplored Hindutva leaders' calls for Muslim genocide in India and lamented New Delhi's inaction over the matter. To express Pakistan's serious...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia’s Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab...

Australia’s spin sensation Lloyd Pope is excited to pick the brain of fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has emerged as the Sydney Sixers' ace...

Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week

Russia practices air strike near Western border after Putin warns against ‘red lines’

China’s top body briefs media on white paper on Hong Kong’s democratic progress

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.