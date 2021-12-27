Fawad blames Bilawal, Zardari for destroying Bhutto’s PPP

ISLMABAD: Minutes after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to launch a movement to topple the PTI-led government at Centre, ministers belonging to PTI hit back at Sindh’s ruling party accusing it of corruption and plundering national wealth.

Bilawal, while addressing a public gathering to mark the 14th death anniversary of slain former premier Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, had announced that his party will launch a decisive movement against PTI-led government on January 5, 2022 with a rally in Lahore – the former bastion of PPP.

Reacting to Bilawal’s tirade, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lamented that “small politicians made petty statements” on the occasion of Benazir’s death anniversary.

In a tweet from his official handle, Fawad said a major political party like PPP had been destroyed by former president Ali Zardari and his son, Bilawal.

“Politics of high stature politician like Bhutto has been taken over by political dwarfs. This happens when political parties do not have any structure,” he added.

Similarly, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said the PPP-led Sindh government has ruined the province during its 13 years in power.

“Corruption, plunder, fake bank accounts have become their [PPP leaders] identity.”

“Unfortunately, Bilawal has become the protector of Zardari’s corruption instead of carrying forward the mission of Bibi Shaheed [Benazir Bhutto],” he added.

Farrukh said Bilawal should stop worrying about Punjab and added that PPP under Zardari’s leadership will not be able to form government in Sindh after the 2023 general elections.