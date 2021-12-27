PDM’s PML-N and JUI also pledge to oust Premier Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In wake of the fast political developments taking place, the two major parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the PML-N and JUI-F – made headlines in the media vowing to carry forward a campaign to overthrow the PTI government.

The development comes on the heels of a claim by PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari who claimed to launching a campaign form Lahore on January 5 to oust the PTI government.

PML-N parliamentary party members on Monday held a conference here in the federal capital to discuss ways to oust the PTI-led government and devise a strategy to give prime Minister Imran Khan.

PML-N Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presided over the conference where he discussed the mini-budget, finance bill, and talked about the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The conference included former minister of foreign affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb nd lawmakers Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Maiza Hameed and former member of the National Assembly Shakeela Luqman.

Joint opposition will also hold a conference in the Parliament House to discuss the mini-budget and other affairs.

Fazl vows to continue struggle along with PML-N to oust govt

Following the party’s success in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body polls last week, JUI’s President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, vowed to continue struggling along with the PML-N to overthrow the incumbent government.

Fazl thanked PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for congratulating him over JUI’s success against the ruling party.

JUI has won the most seats in the 2021 LG polls in KP, while PML-N has won two seats according to the unofficial and unverified results received so far.

The JUI leader, in a tweet, said that JUI-F and PML-N will continue to struggle for the complete restoration of democracy, provision of the right to vote to the people, and overthrowing the incumbent government.

“Our joint struggle will continue till the complete restoration of democracy, provision of the right to vote to the people, ousting of this selected government and Pakistan’s return to the way of a better and more sustainable future,” Fazl wrote.

The remark came in reaction to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tweet where he congratulated Fazl for his party’s success in the first phase of the LG polls.

“I present heartily felicitations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his comrades on JUI-F’s great victory in the first phase of the recent local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Nawaz Sharif wrote.