NATIONAL

Pakistan receives 15mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine from ADB

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday.

As per details, 15 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine dispatched by the ADB have been received in Islamabad. The doses have been sent to help Islamabad in its fight against the pandemic.

It is to be noted that so far 148,265,690 people have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in Pakistan, while 65,149,948 people have received two doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 28,909.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 301 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

A total of 44,129 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 301 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.68%.

Staff Report

