Bilawal vows to launch anti-government drive from Lahore on Jan 5

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced to launch a decisive movement against PTI government on January 5, 2022 with a rally in Lahore.

“Time has come to initiate a war against the puppet regime,” said Bilawal while addressing a public gathering organised to mark the 14th death anniversary of slain former premier Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, a small town of Sindh’s Larkana district.

“We need to fulfil the dream of Benzair Bhutto and revive this party across the country to restore the rule of real democratic forces,” Bilawal told party workers.

Bilawal said the country was facing multiple challenges including inflation and “bad governance” because elections in the country had been “rigged through different modus operandi”.

“There is no freedom of speech, and no real democracy in the country… we restored the democracy in the country and restored the 1973’s Constitution in the shape of 18th Amendment,” he remarked.

Bilawal said his party empowered the provinces of the country in line with the vision of late PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a step which he said enabled the last PML-N government to build projects like Metro Bus and Orange Line train in Lahore. “We made the provinces financially autonomous through NFC [National Finance Commission] award,” he maintained.

The PPP chairman said people of the country were struggling to make ends meet and poverty and unemployment had reached historic high during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“People’s hardships and economic woes of the country will never end as long as the country is being ruled by puppet rulers,” he remarked.

While referring to the media reports, Bilawal tried to dispel the speculations that the PPP was entering into any deal with the establishment to come into power. “PPP does not believe in politics of deals. We only rely on people’s support. We can never resort to non-democratic politics,” he insisted.

Bilawal while urging the party leaders to take steps to revive the party in different parts of the country said that he will soon visit Punjab to launch an anti-government movement.

“Time has come to announce a war against this puppet government… we will announce movement to overthrow this government from Lahore [on January 5] where the foundation of this party was laid down.”

Bilawal said only PPP can topple the PM Imran-led government with the support of the masses and resolve the issues of the masses. “We will form the next government and elect our chief ministers in all provinces,” he told the charged gathering.

Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in his brief address said, “Being poor is not written in the fate of the people of Pakistan”.

Zardari without naming anyone said due to some “stupid individuals, rich country like Pakistan” was reeling under economic crisis.

He said PPP will soon come into power and under the leadership of Bilawal resolve the issues of the masses.