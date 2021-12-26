Govt hits back at Sharifs after affidavit revelation

The ministers have hit back at former PM Nawaz Sharif after a report surfaced that the affidavit signed by former Gilgit-Baltistan top judge Rana M Shamim was notarised at the ex-PM’s office in London.

As per the report, the ex-chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan took the oath and signed an affidavit in the office of Nawaz Sharif.

The report accused the former top judge of trying to coerce a judgment from a sitting IHC judge against the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The report further stated that the affidavit attempted to incriminate former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and sitting Islamabad High Court judges.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to this report said that the revelation regarding the affidavit “proved that the Sharif family acts like a Sicilian mafia”. “This report makes it evident how the Sharifs blackmail judiciary and state institutions,” he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the affidavit was a ‘premeditated attack’ on the judiciary.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also gave her two cents. She said the Sharif family had a “history” of “influencing” the judiciary.

“From assault on SC to calls to Justice Qayyum to this latest affidavit saga, it is a repeated story of corruption on all front,” the human rights minister said in a tweet.

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib termed it a “major revelation”, saying the son of Rana Shahim has also made similar remarks on national television.