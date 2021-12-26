NATIONAL

Govt hits back at Sharifs after affidavit revelation

By News Desk

The ministers have hit back at former PM Nawaz Sharif after a report surfaced that the affidavit signed by former Gilgit-Baltistan top judge Rana M Shamim was notarised at the ex-PM’s office in London.

As per the report, the ex-chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan took the oath and signed an affidavit in the office of Nawaz Sharif.

The report accused the former top judge of trying to coerce a judgment from a sitting IHC judge against the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The report further stated that the affidavit attempted to incriminate former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and sitting Islamabad High Court judges.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to this report said that the revelation regarding the affidavit “proved that the Sharif family acts like a Sicilian mafia”. “This report makes it evident how the Sharifs blackmail judiciary and state institutions,” he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the affidavit was a ‘premeditated attack’ on the judiciary.

 

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also gave her two cents. She said the Sharif family had a “history” of “influencing” the judiciary.

“From assault on SC to calls to Justice Qayyum to this latest affidavit saga, it is a repeated story of corruption on all front,” the human rights minister said in a tweet.

 

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib termed it a “major revelation”, saying the son of Rana Shahim has also made similar remarks on national television.

Previous articlePutin doesn’t rule out options to respond to NATO’s eastward expansion
Next articleKarachi looks for alternative fuels amidst gas crisis
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Follow in Quaid’s footsteps, says CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paying, rich tribute to the father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, said that it was his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police says ‘no sign of sexual assault on teenage girl’s body’

The body of a teenage girl was found hanging in a house near Nishan-e-Haider Chowk, Sector 11½, Orangi Town, Karachi. The body was immediately shifted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday sparred on social media site, Twitter, over the use of furnace...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif has no plans to return in immediate future: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent bid to turn down the government's tirade over the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N president Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ch Shujaat welcomes Putin’s statement on Islamophobia

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Sunday welcomed the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wherein he said that disrespecting Holy...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

CDA to use drones for protecting forests, wildlife

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to use drones for protecting forests and wildlife in the federal capital. According to CDA, its would...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Another illegal hydrant demolished in Karachi

The Water Board Anti-Theft Cell in-charge and the Chief Security Officer Water Board conducted a joint grand operation against illegal hydrants and demolished another...

Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation

Karachi looks for alternative fuels amidst gas crisis

Govt hits back at Sharifs after affidavit revelation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.