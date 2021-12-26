World

Putin doesn’t rule out options to respond to NATO’s eastward expansion

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he doesn’t rule out various options for responding to NATO’s further eastward expansion.

“It depends on the proposals of our military experts…” he told Russia 1 TV channel, adding that the Russian side isn’t to “stop something,” but “in order to achieve a diplomatic negotiation result.”

Putin’s remarks came one day after Russia announced that more than 10,000 troops had finished month-long drills near Ukraine and were returning to their permanent bases.

Western countries have accused Russia of massing upwards of 100,000 troops near Ukraine ahead of a possible winter invasion. Russia says it is free to move its forces on its territory how it sees fit and denies that it is planning a large-scale attack.

Russia will enter talks with the United States on security guarantees it wants from the West at the start of next year, and NATO has also confirmed it would seek meaningful discussions with Moscow early next year to address tensions.

Russia warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Finland, Sweden join NATO

Russia’s foreign ministry has warned against the inclusion of Finland and Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“It’s quite obvious that Finland and Sweden joining NATO… would have serious military and political consequences that would require an adequate response from the Russian side,” Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokesperson, said.

“The policy of not being part of any alliances, traditionally pursued by Stockholm and Helsinki, is viewed by Moscow as an important factor in ensuring stability in northern Europe,” Zakharova added.

Agencies

KARACHI

Another illegal hydrant demolished in Karachi

The Water Board Anti-Theft Cell in-charge and the Chief Security Officer Water Board conducted a joint grand operation against illegal hydrants and demolished another...

Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation

Karachi looks for alternative fuels amidst gas crisis

Govt hits back at Sharifs after affidavit revelation

