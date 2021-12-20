NATIONAL

PPP ready to take reins if PTI sent packing: Zardari

By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has criticised the federal government and said that repeated ‘experiments’ have thrown the country into turmoil.

Talking to the media in Nawabshah on Monday, he said that only his party has what it takes to run and manage the country’s affairs.

“PPP has successfully dealt with every challenge thrown at it in the past… and we are still ready [to run the country’s affairs],” he said.

“First let go of these rulers, then talk to us, then we will show you how to run this country.”

“We ended the then sugar and flour crisis within a year of coming to power and started exporting these items,” he maintained.

“Whoever comes against the people’s power, whether he is Sardar or Mir or Pir, everyone should remember that the people’s vote is ours and the time to come belongs to the PPP.”

Previous articlePTI to challenge Peshawar mayor election results after losing to rival JUI-F
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI to challenge Peshawar mayor election results after losing to rival JUI-F

PTI has decided to challenge the results of Peshawar mayor election after losing to JUI-F with a wide margin. According to the unconfirmed and unofficial...
Read more
NATIONAL

US lauds Pakistan for hosting OIC’s extraordinary session

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Monday lauded Pakistan's efforts in holding the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC summons PM Imran for hearing of disqualification case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan pertaining to a case related to his disqualification tomorrow on December 21. A two-member...
Read more
NATIONAL

JUI-F is ‘largest party’ of KP, says Fazl as his party leads LG polls

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have proved once again that his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five family members killed in road accident in Multan

MULTAN: Five family members lost their lives Sunday in a road accident while travelling through the Multan-Vehari road. According to the rescue team, the car...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh government announces public holiday on December 25

KARACHI: The Sindh government, on Monday, announced a public holiday in the province on December 25 on account of the birth of Pakistan's founder...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC summons PM Imran for hearing of disqualification case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan pertaining to a case related to his disqualification tomorrow on December 21. A two-member...

JUI-F is ‘largest party’ of KP, says Fazl as his party leads LG polls

Five family members killed in road accident in Multan

Sindh government announces public holiday on December 25

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.