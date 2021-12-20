PPP ready to take reins if PTI sent packing: Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has criticised the federal government and said that repeated ‘experiments’ have thrown the country into turmoil.

Talking to the media in Nawabshah on Monday, he said that only his party has what it takes to run and manage the country’s affairs.

“PPP has successfully dealt with every challenge thrown at it in the past… and we are still ready [to run the country’s affairs],” he said.

“First let go of these rulers, then talk to us, then we will show you how to run this country.”

“We ended the then sugar and flour crisis within a year of coming to power and started exporting these items,” he maintained.

“Whoever comes against the people’s power, whether he is Sardar or Mir or Pir, everyone should remember that the people’s vote is ours and the time to come belongs to the PPP.”