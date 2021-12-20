NATIONAL

OIC setting up of Afghanistan fund, banking revival resolution great success: Qureshi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the establishment of a “humanitarian trust fund” to help the people of Afghanistan in terms of humanitarian assistance and adoption of a resolution for the revival of that nation’s banking regime were great successes.

The fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) to channel aid to Afghanistan in coordination with other groups, a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad Sunday.

A final statement from the meeting said that allowing Afghanistan access to its financial resources would be pivotal to preventing economic collapse and said realistic pathways to unfreezing billions of dollars in frozen central bank reserves should be explored.

The foreign minister, in a statement, said Allah had bestowed Pakistan great respect and success under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi said the participation of 20 foreign ministers, 10 deputy foreign ministers and 437 delegates was a huge success for Islamabad, and the great breakthrough made possible with the coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“It is not a matter of the Taliban but 38 million people of Afghanistan who are faced with hunger and famine. They urgently need medicine and food,” he remarked.

He further said the schools could also function only when the government would have the resources to pay salaries.

He said the United States must review its policy considering the public needs.

He also thanked all relevant institutions and individuals for putting in their efforts to hold the moot including the Foreign Office staff, National Assembly speaker, Senate, armed forces, and the media.

Previous articleSCBA condemns killing of ANP leader
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SCBA condemns killing of ANP leader

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Monday condemned the apparently targeted killing of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Omar...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC receives affidavit of former GB judge, to open it on next hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday announced to open the sealed affidavit of former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge -- reportedly sent from London...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two killed, eight injured in gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and at least eight others injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Balochistan late Sunday, police said. Police in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia jointly launch channel to promote media link: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the establishment of a television channel to boost media cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia, Radio Pakistan reported on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition parties gain ground in first phase of KP local government elections

PESHAWAR: Unofficial results of the first-ever local government elections in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa since the 2018 merger of tribal districts showed the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

WELLINGTON/LAHORE: New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice next season, including once to compensate for abandoning their tour earlier this year, the cricket boards of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia jointly launch channel to promote media link: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the establishment of a television channel to boost media cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia, Radio Pakistan reported on...

Opposition parties gain ground in first phase of KP local government elections

UN’s Guterres blames Lebanon leaders for ‘paralysing’ country in visit

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.