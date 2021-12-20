NATIONAL

SCBA condemns killing of ANP leader

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Monday condemned the apparently targeted killing of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Omar Khitab Sherani, a barrister by profession.

Gunned down Friday, Sherani was a candidate for the post of Dera Ismail Khan mayor in the latest local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Condemning the incident, Bhoon called for an immediate in-depth probe to identify the assailants and said those found responsible must be brought to justice quickly.

He said the acts of hooliganism in all its forms and manifestations must be nipped in the bud.

Bhoon and his executive committee conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

