China achieved considerable progress in developing democracy, says Beijing

By Staff Report

BEIJING: On the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China said the country has “achieved considerable progress in developing democracy” to meet the requirements of modernization and the people’s expectations for a democratic set-up.

The PRC’s information ministry said that China still needed to make further improvements.

“On the path towards comprehensive socialist modernization, the CPC will continue to uphold people’s democracy, embrace the people-centred development philosophy, promote whole-process people’s democracy, ensure the sound development of democracy, and pursue well-rounded human development and common prosperity for everyone.”

Acknowledging that the world of today is experiencing change on a scale unseen in a century, Beijing said that all paths to democracy “chosen by the peoples themselves deserve proper respect”.

The ministry said that the world should pursue peaceful development, safeguard fairness and justice, increase democracy and freedom, and improve the people’s well-being.

“This is the only way to build synergy among all civilizations in the quest for a better future.”

“The Chinese people are willing to work together with all other peoples around the world to carry forward the common values of humanity – peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom.”

The ministry further said that in the spirit of mutual respect and seeking common ground while setting aside difference, China can add new elements to the world’s political structure and advance “a global community of shared future together”.

Earlier, President Xi Jinping of China stated that the country would stay “committed to the path of peaceful development” and will always be a builder of world peace.

The Chinese president’s remarks came during his address marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People’s Republic of China’s lawful seat in the United Nations (UN).

“China will remain committed to the path of reform and opening-up and always be a contributor to global development. China will stay committed to the path of multilateralism and always be a defender of the international order.”

Staff Report

