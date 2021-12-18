NATIONAL

8 killed, 9 injured after bus runs over marriage party

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: A bus ran over a marriage party early Saturday morning in Punjab, leaving eight people dead and nine others injured, media and police said.

The uncontrolled bus crushed a group of people enjoying a marriage party in front of their house on the roadside near the Tahli Adda area of the Mandi Bahauddin district.

Rescue teams and locals rushed the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The death toll is feared to rise as most wounded are in critical condition, said a hospital official.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred amid dense fog when the driver lost control of the bus, media reported.

Police confiscated the bus and registered a case against the driver, who ran away after the accident.

Staff Report

