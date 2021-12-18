NATIONAL

ATC adjourns hearing in 2014 Model Town tragedy

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the 2014 Model Town carnage until January 8.

The counsels argued in the court for deferring the case and argued that a case on the tragedy has already been under hearing in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Accused policemen in the case have filed a petition seeking the removal of terrorism clauses from the charge sheet. “Terrorism charge is unjustified, which should be removed from the charge sheet,” the accused pleaded.

As many as 125 police officers and district administration officers were named as accused in a private complaint filed by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) before the court. Many of them were re-shuffled by the former PML-N government between 2013-2018.

The court also told the counsels to present their arguments over the acquittal petition of former Lahore DCO retired Capt. Muhammad Usman.

Usman has requested the court he has nothing to do with the incident, adding his name was added in the prosecution on malicious grounds. He pleaded his acquittal.

On June 17 seven years ago, at least 14 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries when the police opened fire on PAT workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of party chief Tahir ul-Qadri in the neighbourhood of Model Town.

Staff Report

