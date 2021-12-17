Islamabad to repatriate illegal Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to repatriate Afghan and other foreign nationals, who are staying illegally in Pakistan.

Sources disclosed that recently Prime Minister Imran Khan has discussed the current situation in the neighbouring country, Afghanistan during a meeting where a decision has been taken to repatriate 300,000 illegal Afghan immigrants to their homeland.

Sources further said that the Afghan nationals whose visas have expired will be given three months’ time to go return to their country. The high-level meeting attended by the top civil and military leadership decided that Pakistan cannot further bear the burden of Afghan nationals and they have to go back to their homeland.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top civil, military leadership led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed upon providing all-out assistance to Afghanistan on a humanitarian basis to save the country from any humanitarian disaster.

The decision was made in the apex committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers, and other senior civil and military leadership.

The meeting had agreed that the isolation of Afghanistan by global countries could lead to a disaster and hoped that the world would not repeat the act of isolating the country.